Enjoy Over Two Hours of English Trails in the Sky the 3rd Footage

Based XSEED spoils us.

04.12.17 - 9:20 PM

is about to make it's grand entrance on PC in Western markets, and to commemorate the occasion, XSEED recently hosted a live stream showing off the English build of the game. The archived footage is over two hours long, so strap in. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information as we approach the May 3rd release of the game.