RPGFan
Michael Sollosi
Retro Encounter 78: Encounter of Mana
What is a Mana? An excellent little pile of games!
04.13.17 - 2:50 AM

Inspired by the recent announcement of the Seiken Densetsu Collection for the Nintendo Switch, Retro Encounter devotes an entire episode to celebrating the highs and lows of Seiken Densetsu. The discussion topics range from the first four Mana classics, to the ill-advised Mana revival in 2006, to some unusual tangents into Radiant Historia and the 2000 Summer of RPG.

But enough talk! Have a listen!

Retro Encounter Episode 78: Mana Encounter

Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Robert Fenner, Derek Heemsbergen

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




