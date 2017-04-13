Retro Encounter 78: Encounter of Mana

What is a Mana? An excellent little pile of games!

04.13.17 - 2:50 AM

Inspired by the recent announcement of thefor the Nintendo Switch, Retro Encounter devotes an entire episode to celebrating the highs and lows of. The discussion topics range from the first four Mana classics, to the ill-advised Mana revival in 2006, to some unusual tangents into Radiant Historia and the 2000 Summer of RPG.

But enough talk! Have a listen!

Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Robert Fenner, Derek Heemsbergen

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com