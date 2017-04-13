Retro Encounter 78: Encounter of ManaWhat is a Mana? An excellent little pile of games!04.13.17 - 2:50 AM
Inspired by the recent announcement of the Seiken Densetsu Collection
for the Nintendo Switch, Retro Encounter devotes an entire episode to celebrating the highs and lows of Seiken Densetsu
. The discussion topics range from the first four Mana classics, to the ill-advised Mana revival in 2006, to some unusual tangents into Radiant Historia and the 2000 Summer of RPG.
But enough talk! Have a listen!
Retro Encounter Episode 78: Mana Encounter
Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Robert Fenner, Derek Heemsbergen
Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com