John Tucker Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.3 Review

Finally knocking this off of the "to-do" list.

04.13.17 - 5:04 PM



Here at RPGFan, we love our creative director, Mike Salbato. And part of why we love him is that he's not willing to let something go unfinished. Like his series of reviews for each update to Final Fantasy XIV. Today, he brings us a review for patch 3.3, which it's clear he liked a lot. This patch brought closure to the story started in patch 3.0, so it was a very significant addition to the game. To find out more, check out Mike's full review at the link below!



Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.3 Review

Here at RPGFan, we love our creative director, Mike Salbato. And part of why we love him is that he's not willing to let something go unfinished. Like his series of reviews for each update to. Today, he brings us a review for patch 3.3, which it's clear he liked a lot. This patch brought closure to the story started in patch 3.0, so it was a very significant addition to the game. To find out more, check out Mike's full review at the link below!







