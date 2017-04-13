Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age OST has its Own Trailer

Why play the game when you can listen to it?

04.13.17 - 8:47 PM

The soundtracks forgames never fail to impress, and in the most recent update from Square Enix, the soundtrack fortakes center stage. The company has released a trailer for the Blu-ray disk that will contain the high definition soundtrack by Hitoshi Sakimoto. The disk will also include MP3 files, so you can listen on the go.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age comes out on PS4 on July 11th in the West and July 13th in Japan.



