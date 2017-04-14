The Great Ace Attorney 2 Launching for 3DS August 3rd in Japan

Must...resist..stupid "Objection!" joke…

04.14.17 - 9:35 AM

As part of the Japanese Nintendo Direct, Capcom revealed the release date forto be August 3rd in Japan for 3DS. Although the Switch is the hot new thing, it seems like RPG fans will still get a decent amount of mileage out of their 3DS. This sequel is set in the 19th century and like the first game in this spin-off series, features Sherlock Holmes. Capcom will share more details on April 17th during the series' 15th anniversary livestream. Check out the Nintendo Direct bit below.

The Great Ace Attorney 2 has not been confirmed for Western release, but we will keep you updated as details become available.





