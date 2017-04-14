The Caligula Effect Digital Deluxe Edition Announced

The PS Vita RPG will be out on May 2

04.14.17 - 9:40 AM

Atlus has announced a special edition for their upcoming PS Vita RPG. Called the 'Digital Deluxe Edition', the special edition is a PlayStation Store exclusive for North America and Europe.

The premium download will come with a Vita theme, a ton of avatars, and a swimsuit DLC to go along with a digital copy of The Caligula Effect. This most special of downloadable delights will set you back $39.99 / €39.99 / £29.99 depending on where you live.

Developed by Aquria, The Caligula Effect was released in Japan in June 2016 and will release digitally in the Americas and Europe on May 2 of this year on PS Vita.



