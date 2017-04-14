Dragon Quest X Launches on Switch this Fall in Japan

Check out the Switch version trailer within!

04.14.17 - 9:44 AM

Square Enix has announced that the Nintendo Switch version of, the massively multiplayer online installment of thefamily, will release this Fall in Japan.

According to the publisher, gamers who own the Wii version will receive a free upgrade to the Switch version when service on the former ceases after the game's Version 3 update.

Check out the trailer below to see the Switch version in action:

Currently a Japanese exclusive, Dragon Quest X originally launched on August 2, 2012 for the Nintendo Wii. The game is also available on Wii U and PC as well as smartphones and 3DS via cloud streaming.

