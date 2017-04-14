Week in Review, 4/14/2017

Must play more Persona 5!

04.14.17 - 6:20 PM

Tired ofyet? We're not, but just in case you haven't moved away from the game in the last week and missed out on any exciting RPG news, we have you covered. This week we have new stories from Jesse Woo, Peter Triezenberg, and Chris Gebauer, with reviews from Dom Kim.

The next installment in the Dragon Quest series finally has a set release date for July 29th, at least in Japan. The remarkable thing about this is that the 3DS and PS4 versions will see release on the same day, and if you want both versions for the game can buy them bundled together. Hopefully, the western release isn't too far off.

More Dragon Quest news and this time for the Switch. The 10th installment of the series, which also happens to be an MMO, will be hitting the Switch this fall in Japan with a free upgrade for those that have already purchased the Wii U version. Don't hold your breath about ever getting this over here in the west, however, as the game has been out for a while in Japan.

The last and final piece of DLC for Dark Souls III has finally arrived, and Dom Kim has an in-depth review of it. Is the conclusion of the game and possibly the series worth your time? You'll just have to read the review to find out.

You can love or hate the SaGa series, but there are some installments of the series that are very, very good. One of those just happens to be Romancing SaGa 3 a game that never saw localization in the West. Series creator Akitoshi Kawazu tweeted out that a remastered version could be on its way to the West after Romancing SaGa 2 hits the Vita later this year.

While we wait patiently for any western release of Ys VIII, the Japanese PS4 version due out in May will feature some new content to entice players to pick up the console version as well. So far, Dana's side of the game will have some new dungeons and quests for players to explore, and it may have more as well. We will have to wait to find out all the details.

We haven't much about Xenoblade Chronicles 2 after its announcement at the Switch announcement back in January, but finally, some news from composer Yasunori Mitsuda confirms that the game is well into production. Mitsuda announced that not only is Xenoblade Chronicles 2's soundtrack massive but that all the arrangements are already composed. Get hyped everyone!

