RPGFan
John Tucker
RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Shining Force Finale
That's all, folks!
04.15.17 - 1:15 PM

For a while now, Krzysztof Chrzastowski has been streaming Shining Force every Tuesday afternoon (US time) over on RPGFan's Twitch channel, and he's finally reaching the end. To make it easier to share with everyone, he's going to jump in and finish off the game on our normal Sunday streaming slot. Whether you've been watching all along or not, be sure to join him to watch it all go down on Sunday, 4/16 at 1 PM Eastern.

Watch live video from RPGFan.com on www.twitch.tv


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Shining Force (Finale)
Sunday, Apr. 16 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.3 Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.3
Review
 Retro Encounter 78
Retro Encounter 78
Podcast
 Angels with Scaly Wings Review
Angels with Scaly Wings
Review
 STEINS;GATE 0 SOUND TRACKS -Full Version- Review
STEINS;GATE 0 SOUND TRACKS -Full Version-
Review
 Dark Souls III: The Ringed City Review
Dark Souls III: The Ringed City
Review
 Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus Review
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus
Review