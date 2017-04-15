John Tucker RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Shining Force Finale

That's all, folks!

04.15.17 - 1:15 PM



For a while now, Krzysztof Chrzastowski has been streaming Shining Force every Tuesday afternoon (US time) over on RPGFan's Twitch channel, and he's finally reaching the end. To make it easier to share with everyone, he's going to jump in and finish off the game on our normal Sunday streaming slot. Whether you've been watching all along or not, be sure to join him to watch it all go down on Sunday, 4/16 at 1 PM Eastern. For a while now, Krzysztof Chrzastowski has been streamingevery Tuesday afternoon (US time) over on RPGFan's Twitch channel, and he's finally reaching the end. To make it easier to share with everyone, he's going to jump in and finish off the game on our normal Sunday streaming slot. Whether you've been watching all along or not, be sure to join him to watch it all go down on Sunday, 4/16 at 1 PM Eastern. Watch live video from RPGFan.com on www.twitch.tv



RPGFan Twitch Channel



RPGFan YouTube Channel









