RPGFan
Keegan Lee
Nights of Azure 2 Coming to the Nintendo Switch
Another RPG coming to the Switch lineup!
04.15.17 - 2:49 PM

During the recent Nintendo Direct, Koei Tecmo announced that Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2017, alongside the PlayStation 4 and Vita release. You can check out the segment from the Nintendo Direct below.

With the addition of Nights of Azure 2, the Nintendo Switch appears to be set to becoming a heavy hitter when it comes to RPGs. No news has been announced on how similar the Switch version will be to the PlayStation 4 and Vita versions, but as always, we'll bring you that information once it's announced.

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon is set to release in Japan this year for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Vita.


