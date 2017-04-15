RPGFan
Keegan Lee
Battle Chasers: Nightwar Announced For Nintendo Switch
Never fear, Third-Party support is here!
04.15.17 - 2:51 PM

At the recent Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced the release of Battle Chasers: Nightwar, set to be released in late summer/autumn for USD/EUR 29.99. You can check out the trailer below.

Inspired by classic RPGs, Battle Chasers: Nightwar features a mix of dungeon crawling and turn-based combat, with a rich story driven by world exploration.

In an interview, Reinhard Pollice, the Business and Product Development Director at THQ Nordic, stated, "We are extremely excited to be amongst the first to bring third-party games to this stellar and innovative platform. We feel like both, Sine Mora EX and Battle Chasers: Nightwar, are perfect fits for Nintendo Switch in terms of gameplay, style, and looks."

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Shining Force (Finale)
Sunday, Apr. 16 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.3 Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.3
Review
 Retro Encounter 78
Retro Encounter 78
Podcast
 Angels with Scaly Wings Review
Angels with Scaly Wings
Review
 STEINS;GATE 0 SOUND TRACKS -Full Version- Review
STEINS;GATE 0 SOUND TRACKS -Full Version-
Review
 Dark Souls III: The Ringed City Review
Dark Souls III: The Ringed City
Review
 Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus Review
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus
Review