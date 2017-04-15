Battle Chasers: Nightwar Announced For Nintendo Switch

Never fear, Third-Party support is here!

At the recent Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced the release of, set to be released in late summer/autumn for USD/EUR 29.99. You can check out the trailer below.

Inspired by classic RPGs, Battle Chasers: Nightwar features a mix of dungeon crawling and turn-based combat, with a rich story driven by world exploration.

In an interview, Reinhard Pollice, the Business and Product Development Director at THQ Nordic, stated, "We are extremely excited to be amongst the first to bring third-party games to this stellar and innovative platform. We feel like both, Sine Mora EX and Battle Chasers: Nightwar, are perfect fits for Nintendo Switch in terms of gameplay, style, and looks."

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.



