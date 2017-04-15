Keegan Lee NIS America Release Dates and News Straight From Nintendo Direct

Culdcept Revolt, RPG Maker Fes, and Disgaea 5 Complete!

04.15.17 - 2:54 PM



Thanks to the most recent Nintendo Direct, we've got news from NIS America about their newest selection of games coming to the Nintendo Switch and 3DS. Disgaea 5 Complete will be getting a demo soon on the Nintendo eShop. More info and an exact release date for said demo are set to be announced soon.

Culdcept Revolt will be coming to the 3DS on August 29, 2017 in North America and September 1st, 2017 in Europe. The game will be available in both physical and digital formats.

RPG Maker Fes will be coming to the 3DS on June 27, 2017 in North America and June 23rd, 2017 in Europe. The game will be available in both physical and digital formats, and DLC is set to be released including crossover character skins from Disgaea, Disgaea 5, and Phantom Brave.We also have a brand new trailer for RPG Maker Fes, which you can check out below. It seems like NIS America has some great games in store for us! Make sure to stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.



Disgaea 5 Screenshots



RPG Maker Fes Screenshots









