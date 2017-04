Battle Brothers Review

Who are you? What's your name? Battle Brother?!

04.16.17 - 3:12 PM

Easter weekend is a time for fine food, relaxation, and grim old RPGs. Bob Richardson's got us covered on that last one, with his review of Overhype Studios', a Norse-tinged strategy RPG with procedural elements.

Take a break from this spring of Triple-A RPGs to check out his review; you might just find a hidden gem, and it'd be a shame to let it slip away unnoticed.