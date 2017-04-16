|
Yo-Kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters Receives North American Release DateBack with a fresh coat of paint. 04.16.17 - 6:07 PM
Nintendo announced through their Nintendo Direct stream that Yo Kai-Watch 2: Psychic Specters
will be released in North America this fall. The new version adds several features, including new Yo-Kai to befriend, additional quests, and the ability to board the Hexpress to a new resort area. In addition, Wicked and Boss Yo-Kai from the previous games can now be befriended as well as more info on the Yo-Kai, Darknyan. Lastly, an improved co-op mode allows players to team up for tough boss fights.
Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information
