John Alas
Ys VIII Underground Shrine Gameplay Showcased
Dana exclusive.
04.16.17 - 6:10 PM

Falcom has released a short gameplay video revealing more exclusive content for the PlayStation 4 version of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana showing the brand new "Underground Shrine" dungeon. The dungeon requires players to use protagonist Dana's Style Change abilities to proceed through the dungeon. New floors can be accessed as Dana builds up her "virtue" stat through completing quests and rescuing spirits. Check out the gameplay clip below.

The PlayStation 4 version of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana will be released in Japan on May 25th. North America and Europe will receive the game for PS4, PlayStation Vita and PC this fall. The Vita version is already out in Japan. As always, keep checking RPGFan for updates.


