RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
RPGFan Music: Hero of Time Review
There can never be enough Zelda orchestral albums!
04.17.17 - 6:27 PM

We had the pleasure of chatting with Sebastian Wolff and Eric Buchholz back in October about Hero of Time, so to see this album finally release is absolutely wonderful. I'm sure many of you feel the same way, especially remembering seconds ticking as the deadline approached with the funds not entirely there! Thankfully, everything worked out, the music has finally reached our music players, and now it's time to enjoy the wonder that is Hero of Time. Today, Francis Li will be giving you his thoughts on this album, so enjoy the read and samples within.


