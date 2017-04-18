RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Check Out Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology's Opening Video
The hallmark of an RPG remake: an anime intro sequence!
04.18.17 - 12:28 AM

Radiant Historia is getting the 3DS remake treatment with Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology, and Atlus has released the game's opening video for your viewing pleasure. The new opening sequence was done by A-1 Productions, and features a song by Haruka Shimotsuki entitled "Rakka Ryuusui." Give it a watch below, and stay tuned to RPGFan as we learn more details about Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology, which is set for release in Japan on June 29th.





