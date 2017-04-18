Peter Triezenberg Check Out Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology's Opening Video

The hallmark of an RPG remake: an anime intro sequence!

04.18.17 - 12:28 AM



Radiant Historia is getting the 3DS remake treatment with Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology, and Atlus has released the game's opening video for your viewing pleasure. The new opening sequence was done by A-1 Productions, and features a song by Haruka Shimotsuki entitled "Rakka Ryuusui." Give it a watch below, and stay tuned to RPGFan as we learn more details about Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology, which is set for release in Japan on June 29th. is getting the 3DS remake treatment with, and Atlus has released the game's opening video for your viewing pleasure. The new opening sequence was done by A-1 Productions, and features a song by Haruka Shimotsuki entitled "Rakka Ryuusui." Give it a watch below, and stay tuned to RPGFan as we learn more details about, which is set for release in Japan on June 29th.





