Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Review
Animal magic.
04.18.17

I think we've all had something which has been a labour of love. Something that you've poured your every waking hour into. Quite often, game developers use this phrase when describing their projects.

Indie decelopers often wear this badge, such is the case with Enigami. Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom fits this bill perfectly. We covered it in our Most Anticipated Games of 2015, and now, two years later, we're finally ready to taste what this game has to offer. Rob Rogan brings you his take. The game is out today, so check out his review if you're tempted to buy this one!


