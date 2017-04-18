Darksiders: Warmastered Edition Coming To Wii U in May

Relive War's story on the Wii U!

04.18.17 - 5:52 PM

THQ Nordic, in surprising news, has revealed a firm release date for the Wii U edition of the, the apocalyptic and appropriately named journey aiming to release on May 23rd.

Touted as the definitive version of the first entry in the Darksiders franchise, the Darksiders: Warmastered Edition boasts both improved performance and a stronger resolution than the previous generations entries.

Personally, as a fan of this game, it's nice to see THQ Nordic continue to support the Wii U towards the end of its life cycle, in lieu of the Nintendo Switch taking centre stage.

If you're curious about what the Darksiders: Warmastered Edition holds in store, check out our review, penned by our own Peter Triezenberg.

For more news on the Darksiders franchise, stay tuned to RPGFan!



