John Alas Bahamut to be Added in Dissidia Final Fantasy Arcade Update

Fight alongside the legendary dragon.

04.19.17 - 2:23 PM



The latest Dissidia game is scheduled to receive another summon with Bahamut joining the roster on April 20th. Bahamut will join other classic Final Fantasy summons Shiva, Ifrit, Ramuh, Odin, Alexander, and Leviathan to assist players in battle using Megaflare and Shining Wave. See it in action below.



Gematsu Dissidia Final Fantasy Screenshots