Marcos Gaspar RPGFan Music: Pillars of Eternity Official Soundtrack Review

A nice change of pace.

04.20.17 - 7:42 PM



Sometimes when I listen to heavy, fast paced music for too long, I get a little tired and long for something slow and relaxing. The type of music I generally look for to satisfy this thirst for peace are mostly atmospheric tracks. I usually turn to Western RPGs for this. I'll pick tracks here and there, from all over, and brew up a tasty playlist. Pillars of Eternity's soundtrack would be one such game where I would cherry pick tracks to give the playlist a nice, rich texture. While I do have plenty to say about this gem, I'll leave that talking to Francis Li. Enjoy the read and samples, dear readers.



Francis Li's Pillars of Eternity Official Soundtrack Review



RPGFan Music

