RPGFan Music: Pillars of Eternity Official Soundtrack ReviewA nice change of pace.04.20.17 - 7:42 PM
Sometimes when I listen to heavy, fast paced music for too long, I get a little tired and long for something slow and relaxing. The type of music I generally look for to satisfy this thirst for peace are mostly atmospheric tracks. I usually turn to Western RPGs for this. I'll pick tracks here and there, from all over, and brew up a tasty playlist. Pillars of Eternity's soundtrack would be one such game where I would cherry pick tracks to give the playlist a nice, rich texture. While I do have plenty to say about this gem, I'll leave that talking to Francis Li. Enjoy the read and samples, dear readers.
