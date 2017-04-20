RPGFan
Michael Sollosi
Retro Encounter 79: Tales of the Abyss Part I
Got a whale of a Tales to tell ya, lads
04.20.17 - 7:48 PM

Tales games are ever-present JRPGs, and recently it feels like a new one gets released every year. This week the Retro Encounter panel looks back to the Tales heyday and examines a series fan favorite, Tales of the Abyss. They go deep into the game's heavily political story, complex cast of characters, and Jade's dark sardonicism. Especially that last one.

Put on your earphones, close your revenge journals, and listen in!

Retro Encounter Episode 79: Tales of the Abyss Part I

Featuring: Stephanie Sybydlo, Alana Hagues, Michael Sollosi

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




