Meet Erika, Fei, and a Bunch of Digimon in new Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory Screens

Come on, you're telling me "SaviorHackmon" is real Digimon name?

04.20.17 - 9:55 PM

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory is coming early next year, and today Bandai Namco released details and screen shots of two of the game's important female characters.

Erika Mishima

The EDEN web service seen in Cyber Sleuth also features prominently in this sequel, and genius hacker Erika has the ability to neurally connect to – and hack – the network.

Fei

Meanwhile, Fei leads a hacker group named Zaxon, and is described as both "violent" and "remorseless" with the completely noble life goal of ruining the lives of others.

In addition to these characters, we have several new screen shots of the Digimon to feature in the game, and even the first English screen shots (impressive given the far-off release date!) in our gallery, so don't miss them!

Again, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory is coming to both North American and European PlayStation 4s and PS Vitas in early 2018.



