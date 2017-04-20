NieR: Automata Gets New Costumes and Colosseum DLC

Kaine's outfit will never die!

04.20.17 - 11:49 PM

Square Enix recently held a livestream to commemoratereaching one million sales, where the company announced the first set of downloadable content for the game. Entitled "3C3C1D119440927" (because of course), it will be available beginning May 2nd, and comes with special costume DLC from the original(enabling players to dress up 2B, 9S, and A2 as Kaine, young Nier, and adult Nier), new equipment and cosmetic options, and new music for the in-game jukebox.

A colosseum will also become available, where players can take on fierce challenges and battle against the CEO of Square Enix himself, Yosuke Matsuda (not content with his cameo in Final Fantasy XV), and the CEO of Platinum Games, Kenichi Sato. You can watch the stream for yourself below, and enjoy Yoko Taro's antics while you're at it.





