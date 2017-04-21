RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
New Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Screenshots
Beautiful lighting, battles, and cutscenes included.
04.21.17 - 9:59 AM

Square Enix has decided to tease fans with a slew of new screenshots from Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, and my oh my are they shiny.

FFXII:TZA

Just from these new screenshots you can tell that this PlayStation 4 remaster is getting a lot of love. Square Enix stated when the game was announced last year that they were going to go all out in improving the 2006 PlayStation 2 classic. The announced upgrades ranged from a revamped job system to high resolution enhancements to the game's movie scenes, character models, and backgrounds. Just going by these new screenshots, it looks like Square is keeping their word.

FFXII:TZA

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will release on PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on July 11th, and in Japan on July 13th. For more on the game, check out our E3 2016 preview here.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

To Be Announced!
Sunday, Apr. 23 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

To Be Announced!
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 79
Retro Encounter 79
Podcast
 Pillars of Eternity Official Soundtrack Review
Pillars of Eternity Official Soundtrack
Review
 Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Review
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
Review
 Hero of Time Review
Hero of Time
Review
 Battle Brothers Review
Battle Brothers
Review
 Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.3 Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.3
Review