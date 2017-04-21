New Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Screenshots

Beautiful lighting, battles, and cutscenes included.

04.21.17 - 9:59 AM

Square Enix has decided to tease fans with a slew of new screenshots from, and my oh my are they shiny.

Just from these new screenshots you can tell that this PlayStation 4 remaster is getting a lot of love. Square Enix stated when the game was announced last year that they were going to go all out in improving the 2006 PlayStation 2 classic. The announced upgrades ranged from a revamped job system to high resolution enhancements to the game's movie scenes, character models, and backgrounds. Just going by these new screenshots, it looks like Square is keeping their word.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will release on PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on July 11th, and in Japan on July 13th. For more on the game, check out our E3 2016 preview here.





