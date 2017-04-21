RPGFan
It is the start of that time of the year again: the news lull before E3. That doesn't mean that there isn't any fresh RPG news out there, but just means that developers are saving their big news for the fun times in 2 months. This week we have new stories from Peter Triezenberg, Chris Gebauer, John Alas, and Keegan Lee with a review from Francis Li.

Bandai Namco Announces New Action RPG: Code Vein

Story by John Alas

Just because the Dark Souls series is over doesn't mean the genre it established is going away anytime soon. This time Bandai Namco are taking a swing at the Dark Souls formula with their new IP Code Vein. Set in a dystopian future, you play as a Revenant challenging the accepted truths of the world. More information on Code Vein will be coming in the following weeks, so hopefully, we get to see a bit more.

Code Vein Screenshot

NIS America Release Dates and News Straight From Nintendo Direct

Story by Keegan Lee

What's this? A game for the Nintendo Switch, and it's Disgaea 5, no less! Yep, it's happening, and I can't wait. Disgaea 5 Complete is set to come out sometime in May, but until then we will be getting a pretty awesome demo of the game pretty soon. Oh yeah, and there is some cool 3DS news from NIS America as well.

Disgaea 5 Screenshot

Layton's Mystery Journey Releases on 3DS in Japan and Smartphones Worldwide on July 20th

Story by Chris Gebauer

Layton fans, rejoice: the next game in the series is due on July 20th, and it dropped that weird Lady Layton title to boot. I have never played any of the Layton games, but they always seem fascinating. Layton's Mystery Journey is something I know I will check out this summer.

Layton's Mystery Journey Screenshot

Pillars of Eternity Official Soundtrack Review

Review by Francis Li

Pillars of Eternity is an excellent RPG with a pretty great soundtrack, but don't just take my word for it. Francis Li has his review of the soundtrack ready for all you music fans out there to enjoy. Here is hoping Pillars of Eternity 2 extends that trend.

Pillars of Eternity Screenshot

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Review

Review by Rob Rogan

If you love engaging combat systems and enjoy some fantastic world building, then Enigami's new Shiness: The Lighting Kingdom might be right up your ally. It also has a bunch of cool animals in the game as well. Check out Rob Rogan's review of the game to get the full scoop.

Shiness: The Lighting Kingdom Screenshot

