To celebrate the May 23rd release of Disgaea 5 Complete
, NIS America has announced an all new sweepstakes, entitled The Great Disgaea Switch-Stakes
. As one can assume from the title, seven lucky entrants will win a limited edition copy of Disgaea 5 Complete
, along with their very own Nintendo Switch!
The sweepstakes will run for three weeks, starting on April 18th at 10:00 AM PST to May 9th, 11:59 PM PST. For more information, and to enter the contest, you can check out the sweepstakes page here.
Disgaea 5 Complete comes out May 23rd for the Nintendo Switch in North America, with a European release scheduled for May 26th. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.