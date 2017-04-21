NIS America Announces The Great Disgaea Switch-Away

Check it out dood!

04.21.17 - 7:51 PM

To celebrate the May 23rd release of, NIS America has announced an all new sweepstakes, entitled. As one can assume from the title, seven lucky entrants will win a limited edition copy of, along with their very own Nintendo Switch!

The sweepstakes will run for three weeks, starting on April 18th at 10:00 AM PST to May 9th, 11:59 PM PST. For more information, and to enter the contest, you can check out the sweepstakes page here.

Disgaea 5 Complete comes out May 23rd for the Nintendo Switch in North America, with a European release scheduled for May 26th. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.



