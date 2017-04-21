Nioh DLC and Versus Mode Launches May 2nd

The first of three expansions for William to face!

04.21.17 - 7:57 PM

Koei Tecmo has announced that's first DLC expansion, titled 'Dragon of the North, will be releasing on May 2nd, alongside a free versus mode update to the base game.

The 'Dragon of the North' expansion, expounded upon at Koei Tecmo's website, will allow players to explore deeper into Japan's war-torn Northern provinces. The expansion will include new content, such as:



New weapon types

New scenarios

New characters

New guardian spirits

New yokai

New stages

The content will be available worldwide, for ¥1,300. Additionally, a Season Pass can be bought for ¥3,000 that will give players access to all three expansions for Nioh, titled 'Dragon of the North, 'Defiant Honor', and 'Bloodsheds End', as well as a PlayStation avatar.

Personally, the additions incoming with this expansion will serve to round off an already stellar gaming experience. If you want to know what RPGFan thought of Nioh, check out Robert Steinman's review!

For all news Nioh, stay tuned to RPGFan!



