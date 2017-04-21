|
The Silver Case Available On Console In North America, Launch Trailer ReleasedExperience Suda51's debut adventure! 04.21.17 - 8:01 PM
The Silver Case
, a tech-noir mystery developed by Grasshopper Manufacture, is now available on PS4 for North America, and will be available on the 21st of April for Europe.
Alongside the release, a launch trailer dropped, fusing the grim and techno-infused visuals to a stirring piano track. Check it out below:
If you're curious about what the site thought of the The Silver Case check out Robert Fenner's well-worded review!
