RPGFan
Trent Argirov
The Silver Case Available On Console In North America, Launch Trailer Released
Experience Suda51's debut adventure!
04.21.17 - 8:01 PM

The Silver Case, a tech-noir mystery developed by Grasshopper Manufacture, is now available on PS4 for North America, and will be available on the 21st of April for Europe.

silver case logo

Alongside the release, a launch trailer dropped, fusing the grim and techno-infused visuals to a stirring piano track. Check it out below:

If you're curious about what the site thought of the The Silver Case check out Robert Fenner's well-worded review!

Stay tuned to RPGFan for all your visual novel news!


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

To Be Announced!
Sunday, Apr. 23 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

To Be Announced!
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 79
Retro Encounter 79
Podcast
 Pillars of Eternity Official Soundtrack Review
Pillars of Eternity Official Soundtrack
Review
 Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Review
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
Review
 Hero of Time Review
Hero of Time
Review
 Battle Brothers Review
Battle Brothers
Review
 Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.3 Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.3
Review