RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Gets Alistel Cast Introduction Trailer
Lets meet the folks from the holy nation.
04.21.17 - 8:31 PM

Developer Atlus has released a new trailer for the upcoming 3DS RPG Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology, introducing the characters from the holy nation of Alistel.

A slew of characters are showcased in the trailer, including protagonist Stocke, Raynie, Marco and Rosch. The rest of the cast members given time in the trailer are Heiss, Kiel, Sonja, Viola, Raul, Hugo, and Noah. Meet them on your own time below!

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology is a remake of Atlus' 2010 DS game Radiant Historia and will release on the 3DS in Japan on June 29th. You can check out our review of the original here.


