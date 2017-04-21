Peter Triezenberg Enjoy These Gorgeous and Bloody Screenshots from Bandai Namco's Code Vein

Tokyo Ghoul called, it wants its character design back.

04.21.17 - 8:35 PM



Bandai Namco recently announced Code Vein. Developed by the same team that brought us the God Eater games, the title is billed as a "new dungeon exploration hard action-RPG" and is due for a release sometime in 2018 for unspecified consoles. For now, we have a bevy of initial screenshots from Bandai Namco, which you can find in our recently updated gallery. In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world, as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity's past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood. Give into the bloodlust fully and risk becoming one of the Lost, fiendish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity. Stay tuned for more information on Code Vein.



Code Vein Screenshots









