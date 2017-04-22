Ys VIII for PS4 Has Gone Gold

The master disc has been printed.

04.22.17 - 11:00 AM

Developer Falcom has announced that the PlayStation 4 version ofhas gone gold, meaning the main development cycle on the title is complete and ready for release. The news came via the tweet below.

A translation of the above tweet follows: “The final master version [of Ys VIII for PS4] has arrived! We just started playing it. Everyone, please rest assured. With this, there is almost no possibility that the release date will be delayed. Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (PS4 version) will launch on May 25, 2017 (Thursday).”

The PlayStation 4 version of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is set to release in Japan on May 25th, and will be heading west to Europe and North America on PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and PC sometime this fall. The PS Vita version of Ys VIII is currently available in Japan.

If you are intrigued by the series but have never played an Ys game, consider the recently released Ys Origin on PS4. In her review of Ys Origin, our reviews editor Alana Hagues wrote "This is the perfect time to get into Ys ... You'd be doing yourself a disservice passing up this solid series."



