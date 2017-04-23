Dragon Quest Heroes II 'Meet the Heroes' Series Seventh Trailer Revealed Get acquainted before next week. 04.23.17 - 8:40 PM
Square Enix has released the seventh trailer in Dragon Quest Heroes II's "Meet the Heroes" web series. In the latest clip, new Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen representative Torneko, along with returning characters Alena and Kiryl, get their time to shine. See them in action below.
<
Dragon Quest Heroes II will release for PlayStation 4 and PC in North America on April 25th and for PlayStation 4 in Europe on April 28th.