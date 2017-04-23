Dragon Quest Heroes II 'Meet the Heroes' Series Seventh Trailer Revealed

Get acquainted before next week.

04.23.17 - 8:40 PM

Square Enix has released the seventh trailer in's "Meet the Heroes" web series. In the latest clip, newrepresentative Torneko, along with returning characters Alena and Kiryl, get their time to shine. See them in action below.

Dragon Quest Heroes II will release for PlayStation 4 and PC in North America on April 25th and for PlayStation 4 in Europe on April 28th.



