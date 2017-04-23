RPGFan
John Alas
Dragon Quest Heroes II 'Meet the Heroes' Series Seventh Trailer Revealed
Get acquainted before next week.
04.23.17 - 8:40 PM

Square Enix has released the seventh trailer in Dragon Quest Heroes II's "Meet the Heroes" web series. In the latest clip, new Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen representative Torneko, along with returning characters Alena and Kiryl, get their time to shine. See them in action below.

Dragon Quest Heroes II will release for PlayStation 4 and PC in North America on April 25th and for PlayStation 4 in Europe on April 28th.


