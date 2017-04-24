Danganronpa V3's Latest Ultimates Include An Entomologist, A Robot, And More

"More" here meaning the love child of Goro Akechi and Naoto Shirogane. And it's not the one you think!

04.24.17 - 12:22 AM

If there's one thingis known for, it's the colorful cast of Ultimate students who brave Monokuma's deadly games.promises to be no different. The latest batch of English character profiles has been released by NIS America, and you can learn more about these prestigious students below.

Ultimate Robot: K1-B0 (Keebo)

Well, we're off to a promising start. K1-B0, or "Keebo," is a robot with an extremely advanced artificial intelligence, which enables him to learn and mature like a real human teenager. He was created by one Professor Idabashi, and was allowed to attend high school, eventually being recognized as an Ultimate. He's very earnest, but also sensitive to prejudice against robotkind. The jury is still out on whether or not he'll end up as snarky as K2-SO, however.

Gonta Gokuhara

Known as the "Ultimate Entomologist," Gonta had a deep affinity for catching bugs as a child. So much so, in fact, that he got lost in the woods for ten years, was raised by a pack of wolves, and learned to communicate with animals. Despite his appearance, he has a very gentlemanly personality, and has never killed another living being, not even an insect.

Shuichi Saihara

Shuichi is a young detective who helps run his uncle's detective agency. He earned the Ultimate title after solving a murder mystery before the police did: however, because he believes the case was solved on a fluke, Shuichi doesn't feel deserving of the honor.

Ultimate Cosplayer: Tsumugi Shirogane

Tsumugi has received numerous scholarships for her cosplay. She says she enjoys making her costumes more than actually wearing them, but generally ends up wearing them anyways, since she cannot abide seeing her creations worn by the plebeians of the cosplay world. She also had a tendency to randomly slip anime, manga, and video game references into everyday conversation... so, she'd fit right in at the 'Fan, essentially.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news about Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony.





