Bandai Namco Celebrated Launch of Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition with "My Curse" Trailer

All becomes ash.

04.24.17 - 12:28 AM

Bandai Namco has released a launch trailer for The Fire Fades Edition of. This special edition, available now, includes the completeexperience, including both of the downloadable expansions, Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City, for $49.99 USD. According to Eric Hartness, the Vice President of Marketing for Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., this marks "a perfect opportunity for gamers who may have missed out onto join the adventure and see what all the critics and fans have been raving about."

If you're curious what we thought of the base Dark Souls III game, you can see check out our review. We also have reviews for Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City.





