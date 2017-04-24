Dark Rose Valkyrie Gets June 6 Release in North America and June 9 in Europe

Save the world from an infected horde this Summer.

04.24.17 - 12:42 AM

Publisher Idea Factory International has announced that their PlayStation 4 RPGwill be making its way to North America and Europe on June 6th and June 9th respectively. The game will receive both a physical and digital release.

Developed by the veteran JRPG studio Compile Heart, the team working on Dark Rose Valkyrie features staff from Namco Bandai's Tales of series, most notably character designer Kosuke Fujishima, and scenario writer Takumi Miyajima. Miyajima and Fujishima worked together on Tales of Symphonia and Tales of the Abyss.

In Dark Rose Valkyrie, gamers will play the part of the leader of ACID (Anti-Chimera Interception Division). ACID is an elite military task force charged with protecting humanity from those transformed by a mysterious virus.Dark Rose Valkyrie mixes a turn based battle system featuring customized weapons, team attacks, and more with visual novel elements akin to the Danganronpa series in which the player must interrogate their teammates to determine if any of your team have been affected/infected by the mystery disease.

An overview of the game's story via Idea Factory follows:



In the year 1929, a massive outbreak occurred, transforming normal people into inhuman creatures known as Chimera. The cause: a mysterious virus carried over by a meteorite known as the Black Garnet, which had crashed into earth long ago. At its inception, the Chimera Virus wiped out 3% of the world’s entire population. To stave off the pandemic, Japan closed its nation to the rest of the world and formed a covert military agency known as ACID (Anti-Chimera Interception Division) to combat the remaining Chimera in the country. Over time, ACID established within itself a special unit known as Special Force Valkyrie. You must lead this force and eradicate the Chimera that remain to this day!

Dark Rose Valkyrie released in Japan as Black Rose Valkyrie for the PlayStation 4 on July 21st 2016. You can learn more by going to the game's official website.





