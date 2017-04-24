RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
RPGFan Music: NieR: Automata OST Review
You knew this OST review was NieR.
04.24.17 - 6:17 PM

With all joking aside, I am greatly pleased with having the privilege of posting about this beautiful soundtrack. I really loved the first game's OST, so much that I wrote a section about it in one of my seminar papers. If I was still in college, I'd probably find a reason to write a paper on NieR: Automata's OST. However, I am not here to steal the limelight. That actually shines on Patrick Gann's review of this gem. I would only echo his comment that at some point, if possible, please play the game. Enjoy the read and samples, dear readers.


