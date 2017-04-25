Atlus Registers Multiple New Persona Domains

I've been waiting for this!

04.25.17 - 5:52 PM

On April 18th, Atlus surprised the world by registering a slew ofrelated domain names for possible upcoming games. Along with registering domains for, and, which should be pretty self-explanatory, The list also includes some mysterious titles, such as:

P3D.jp



P5AG.jp



P5D.jp



P5R.jp



P5U.jp



Persona-Dance.jp



PQ2.jp

Fans have been going wild trying to figure out what exactly these domains could mean. Some seem to be obvious, such as a Persona Q 2 release, while others believe that we could be seeing a sequel to Persona 4: Dancing All Night, thanks to the Persona-Dance domain. Perhaps we'll even get a definitive edition of Persona 5, akin to Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 FES.

Thanks to the critical acclaim of Persona 5, it should come as no surprise that Atlus intends to continue the story of the Phantom Thieves. Only time will tell exactly how Atlus plans on stealing our hearts once again.

