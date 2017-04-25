RPGFan
Keegan Lee
Atlus Registers Multiple New Persona Domains
I've been waiting for this!
04.25.17 - 5:52 PM

On April 18th, Atlus surprised the world by registering a slew of Persona related domain names for possible upcoming games. Along with registering domains for Persona 8,Persona 9, and Persona 10, which should be pretty self-explanatory, The list also includes some mysterious titles, such as:

  • P3D.jp

  • P5AG.jp

  • P5D.jp

  • P5R.jp

  • P5U.jp

  • Persona-Dance.jp

  • PQ2.jp

Persona 5

Fans have been going wild trying to figure out what exactly these domains could mean. Some seem to be obvious, such as a Persona Q 2 release, while others believe that we could be seeing a sequel to Persona 4: Dancing All Night, thanks to the Persona-Dance domain. Perhaps we'll even get a definitive edition of Persona 5, akin to Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 FES.

Thanks to the critical acclaim of Persona 5, it should come as no surprise that Atlus intends to continue the story of the Phantom Thieves. Only time will tell exactly how Atlus plans on stealing our hearts once again.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info on the Persona series.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Vandal Hearts
Sunday, Apr. 30 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

To Be Announced!
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
NieR: Automata OST Review
NieR: Automata OST
Review
 Major/Minor Review
Major/Minor
Review
 Retro Encounter 79
Retro Encounter 79
Podcast
 Pillars of Eternity Official Soundtrack Review
Pillars of Eternity Official Soundtrack
Review
 Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Review
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
Review
 Hero of Time Review
Hero of Time
Review