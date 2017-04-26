Bad Dudes' EarthBound Remix Album "Psychokinetic" Now Available

What a time to be alive!

04.26.17 - 6:01 PM

If you weren't part of the lucky few who were able to get their hands on the 2-part album,, during's "You Are Now EarthBound" Kickstarter campaign, then you're still in luck! Recently,madedigitally available through several online outlets such as Bandcamp iTunes , and Google Play . If you're looking for something more tangible, then you still have a chance to score the limited edition physical copy of the album (with that fine looking DVD case) through the Mustin Enterprises' online store.

<a href="http://baddudes.bandcamp.com/album/psychokinetic-i">Psychokinetic I by Bad Dudes</a>

If you're familiar with the remixing group, Bad Dudes, then you can expect that same level of rhythmic catchiness and excellent arranging. For those not acquainted with the group, you can find out more about them at their website: Bad Dudes Music.



