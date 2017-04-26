RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
Bad Dudes' EarthBound Remix Album "Psychokinetic" Now Available
What a time to be alive!
04.26.17 - 6:01 PM

If you weren't part of the lucky few who were able to get their hands on the 2-part album, Psychokinetic, during Fangamer's "You Are Now EarthBound" Kickstarter campaign, then you're still in luck! Recently, Mustin Enterprises made Psychokinetic digitally available through several online outlets such as Bandcamp, iTunes, and Google Play. If you're looking for something more tangible, then you still have a chance to score the limited edition physical copy of the album (with that fine looking DVD case) through the Mustin Enterprises' online store.

If you're familiar with the remixing group, Bad Dudes, then you can expect that same level of rhythmic catchiness and excellent arranging. For those not acquainted with the group, you can find out more about them at their website: Bad Dudes Music.


