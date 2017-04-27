RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
More Details About Bandai Namco's Code Vein Surface
Anime vampires, unite!
04.27.17 - 9:39 AM

In the latest issue of Dengeki PlayStation, Bandai Namco released some additional details on their upcoming action-RPG Code Vein. Taking place in a post-apocalyptic world, the player takes the role of a Revenant, whose purpose is to survive and uncover the truth of this hellish world. The short-haired character is the protagonist, although the appearance and gender of the character can be customized. Keywords used to describe the customization process are "heroic" and "cool-looking." Looking at these screenshots, it's hard to dispute that.

code vein characters tokyo ghoul

Unlike the development team's previous effort, God Eater, the game world will be traversed seamlessly rather than being split into stages. The player character will have a large amount of freedom in terms of their play style and how their character grows over the course of the game. You can also bring a "Buddy" character during your travels, but should your Buddy fall in battle, you can keep exploring. Speaking of death, the concept of "death" does not exist in this universe: retrying from checkpoints simply represents the passing of time from your last defeat. Despite the obvious Dark Souls comparisons (Bandai Namco publishing a dark fantasy action-RPG), the developer claims that high difficulty is not the forefront of their design focus: there will, however, be challenges to overcome.

code vein tokyo ghoul dark souls bandai namco

The more we hear about it, the more promising Code Vein sounds. The game is due out in 2018 for undisclosed platforms. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information.


