RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Spike Chunsoft Announces New "Survival RPG" Zanki Zero
No more puhuhu?
04.27.17 - 9:58 AM

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has revealed a new game from Spike Chinsoft entitled Zanki Zero for the PS4 and Vita. It is being developed by much of the same staff that worked on the Danganronpa games: in fact, the idea for the game has simmered in the background at Spike Chunsoft over the past six years. Zanki Zero is a post-apocalyptic "survival RPG" focused on a cast of eight survivors, with "strong action elements" and seamless transitions from field to battle as these characters gather resources and combat enemies that have adapted to the harsh environment. There's also a sheep-like animal mascot character because... of course there is. You can read an official synopsis below.

zanki zero spike chunsoft ps4 ps vita

God created the world in seven days. It only took one day for humans to destroy the world. Until yesterday, every day life was sinking into the sea. We do not yet know the broken world and the reasons left behind there. An earth where ruins drift about. Buildings, houses, light posts. Cars, traffic lights, asphalt—. Modern civilization was destroyed, and became ruins drifting in the sea. New ruins drift one after the other before the protagonist, who lives on one of those ruin islands.

spike chunsoft zanki zero characters




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Vandal Hearts
Sunday, Apr. 30 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

To Be Announced!
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Random Encounter 126
Random Encounter 126
Podcast
 NieR: Automata OST Review
NieR: Automata OST
Review
 Major/Minor Review
Major/Minor
Review
 Retro Encounter 79
Retro Encounter 79
Podcast
 Pillars of Eternity Official Soundtrack Review
Pillars of Eternity Official Soundtrack
Review
 Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Review
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
Review