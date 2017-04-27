RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Fire Emblem Echoes Gives a Master Class in Strategy Via New Trailer
Five minutes to sate your appetite for tactics.
04.27.17 - 10:00 AM

Nintendo has released a new, five-minute long trailer for Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia, the upcoming 3DS remake of the second game in the series, Fire Emblem Gaiden. That game marked a radical change in direction for the series, and this new trailer for Shadows of Valentia shows how this particular tactical outing will bring those changes to gamers in 2017. Give it a watch below and stay tuned to RPGFan as we await the game's May 19th release date.





Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Vandal Hearts
Sunday, Apr. 30 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

To Be Announced!
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Random Encounter 126
Random Encounter 126
Podcast
 NieR: Automata OST Review
NieR: Automata OST
Review
 Major/Minor Review
Major/Minor
Review
 Retro Encounter 79
Retro Encounter 79
Podcast
 Pillars of Eternity Official Soundtrack Review
Pillars of Eternity Official Soundtrack
Review
 Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Review
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
Review