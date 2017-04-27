Peter Triezenberg Fire Emblem Echoes Gives a Master Class in Strategy Via New Trailer

Five minutes to sate your appetite for tactics.

04.27.17 - 10:00 AM



Nintendo has released a new, five-minute long trailer for Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia, the upcoming 3DS remake of the second game in the series, Fire Emblem Gaiden. That game marked a radical change in direction for the series, and this new trailer for Shadows of Valentia shows how this particular tactical outing will bring those changes to gamers in 2017. Give it a watch below and stay tuned to RPGFan as we await the game's May 19th release date.





