Enjoy Two New Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Trailers and 35 Minutes of Gameplay
If you don't give Vaan an important job, you still won't have to use him.
04.27.17 - 11:41 AM

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age isn't too far off from release and to build up some hype for the remastered version of the game, Square Enix not only live streamed 35 minutes of gameplay but also released two new trailers for everyone to enjoy as well. The first trailer shows off some of the more defining improvements to the game, including the new job system and the new HD graphics and audio. The second trailer tries to explain everything new in Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age in 120 seconds. You can check out both trailers and the live stream below. Keep in mind that gameplay from the live stream starts at the 33:30 mark.

Spring Trailer

120 Second Trailer

Gameplay Video

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is set to release for the PlayStaton 4 on July 11th in North America and Europe and July 13th in Japan.


