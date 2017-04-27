|
NieR: Automata DLC Launches in the West on May 2nd The costumes blend the Nier-ly new and the old! 04.27.17 - 11:50 AM
Square Enix has confirmed that the upcoming NieR: Automata
DLC, titled 3C3C1D119440927
will have a simultaneous release in both Japan and the West on the 2nd of May. The downloadable content includes a mixture of cosmetics and outfits, to deck out our favorite androids 9B, 2S and A2 with. A full list of what to expect lies below.
- Costumes from the previous Japanese release, NieR: Replicant, for androids 2B, 9S and A2
- "Revealing Outfit" (in the style of Kaine) for 2B
- "Young Man's Outfit" (in the style of young Nier) for 9S
- "Destroyer Outfit" (in the style of young adult Nier) for A2
- Records that add special music tracks to the players’ jukebox
- New equipment and cosmetic accessories such as hairspray that allows you to change the color of 2B and A2’s hair
- Masks with unique "on equip" effects
- Special bullets that change the appearance of enemy bullets
As such, it seems players will have a wide variety of options to customise NieR: Automata's titular characters in the way that they see fit. If you're curious about NieR: Automata, check out the site's reviews for the game and soundtrack!
For all news NieR: Automata, stay tuned to RPGFan!
