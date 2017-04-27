NieR: Automata DLC Launches in the West on May 2nd

The costumes blend the Nier-ly new and the old!

04.27.17 - 11:50 AM

Square Enix has confirmed that the upcomingDLC, titledwill have a simultaneous release in both Japan and the West on the 2nd of May. The downloadable content includes a mixture of cosmetics and outfits, to deck out our favorite androids 9B, 2S and A2 with. A full list of what to expect lies below.

Costumes from the previous Japanese release, NieR: Replicant, for androids 2B, 9S and A2

"Revealing Outfit" (in the style of Kaine) for 2B

"Young Man's Outfit" (in the style of young Nier) for 9S

"Destroyer Outfit" (in the style of young adult Nier) for A2

Records that add special music tracks to the players’ jukebox

New equipment and cosmetic accessories such as hairspray that allows you to change the color of 2B and A2’s hair

Masks with unique "on equip" effects

Special bullets that change the appearance of enemy bullets