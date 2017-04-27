RPGFan
Trent Argirov
NieR: Automata DLC Launches in the West on May 2nd
The costumes blend the Nier-ly new and the old!
04.27.17 - 11:50 AM

Square Enix has confirmed that the upcoming NieR: Automata DLC, titled 3C3C1D119440927 will have a simultaneous release in both Japan and the West on the 2nd of May. The downloadable content includes a mixture of cosmetics and outfits, to deck out our favorite androids 9B, 2S and A2 with. A full list of what to expect lies below.

nier automata DLC costume

  • Costumes from the previous Japanese release, NieR: Replicant, for androids 2B, 9S and A2
  • "Revealing Outfit" (in the style of Kaine) for 2B
  • "Young Man's Outfit" (in the style of young Nier) for 9S
  • "Destroyer Outfit" (in the style of young adult Nier) for A2
  • Records that add special music tracks to the players’ jukebox
  • New equipment and cosmetic accessories such as hairspray that allows you to change the color of 2B and A2’s hair
  • Masks with unique "on equip" effects
  • Special bullets that change the appearance of enemy bullets

As such, it seems players will have a wide variety of options to customise NieR: Automata's titular characters in the way that they see fit. If you're curious about NieR: Automata, check out the site's reviews for the game and soundtrack!

For all news NieR: Automata, stay tuned to RPGFan!


