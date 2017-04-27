RPGFan
John Tucker
The Silver Case PS4 Review
We've seen it on PC, but how does a different reviewer feel about the PS4 version?
04.27.17 - 6:15 PM

When Robert Fenner reviewed The Silver Case on PC last November, he said it was "a Firesign Theatre of Cruelty, unafraid to laugh at itself while remaining unapologetically disturbing."

This type of comment always makes me intrigued to see how another reviewer would feel about the game, and with The Silver Case's recent release on PS4, we've got the chance to find out. Today, we've got a review of the PS4 version from a different Rob — Rob Rogan. Did he like the game as much as Mr. Fenner did? Check the review at the link below to find out!


