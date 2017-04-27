RPGFan
Retro Encounter 80: Mario and RPGs
It's-a me, the RPG interpretation of-a Mario!
04.27.17 - 11:24 PM

For some reason, Mario "Mario" Mario and Luigi "Mario's brother" Mario are renowned as stars of platforming adventures, wacky sports titles, and chaotic fighting games, when we all know that their finest work is in RPGs. Three Retro Encounter panelists break down the Mario RPGs, from their SNES beginnings to last year's Color Splash.

Curl up into a Lazy Shell and give it a listen!

Retro Encounter Episode 80: Mario and RPGs

Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Peter Triezenberg, John Tucker

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




