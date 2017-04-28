|
The Travelers VGM Releases Prelude to a FantasyMore pleasant melodies for your journey!04.28.17 - 7:55 PM
Honoring Final Fantasy's 30th anniversary, The Travelers VGM
recently published a 5-track album titled, Prelude to a Fantasy
. If you're familiar with this group, then you're already aware the album is shaped by various traditional European folk music styles. If you enjoyed their previous albums, then you're sure to enjoy this album as well.
Prelude to a Fantasy is available for purchase on Bandcamp, Google Play, iTunes and Spotify.
