RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
The Travelers VGM Releases Prelude to a Fantasy
More pleasant melodies for your journey!
04.28.17 - 7:55 PM

Honoring Final Fantasy's 30th anniversary, The Travelers VGM recently published a 5-track album titled, Prelude to a Fantasy. If you're familiar with this group, then you're already aware the album is shaped by various traditional European folk music styles. If you enjoyed their previous albums, then you're sure to enjoy this album as well.

Prelude to a Fantasy is available for purchase on Bandcamp, Google Play, iTunes and Spotify.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Vandal Hearts
Sunday, Apr. 30 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

To Be Announced!
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 80
Retro Encounter 80
Podcast
 The Silver Case Review
The Silver Case
Review
 Random Encounter 126
Random Encounter 126
Podcast
 NieR: Automata OST Review
NieR: Automata OST
Review
 Major/Minor Review
Major/Minor
Review
 Retro Encounter 79
Retro Encounter 79
Podcast