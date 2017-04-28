The Travelers VGM Releases Prelude to a Fantasy

More pleasant melodies for your journey!

04.28.17 - 7:55 PM

Honoring Final Fantasy's 30th anniversary,recently published a 5-track album titled,. If you're familiar with this group, then you're already aware the album is shaped by various traditional European folk music styles. If you enjoyed their previous albums, then you're sure to enjoy this album as well.

<a href="http://travelersvgm.bandcamp.com/album/prelude-to-a-fantasy-music-from-the-final-fantasy-series" target="_blank">Prelude to a Fantasy (Music from the Final Fantasy series) by The Travelers VGM</a>

Prelude to a Fantasy is available for purchase on Bandcamp, Google Play, iTunes and Spotify.



