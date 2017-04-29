RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Dragon Quest XI Gets Special Edition PS4 and New 2DS XL Systems
Liquid metal slimes appear!
04.29.17 - 10:32 AM

The hype train for Dragon Quest XI: In Search of Departed Time keeps on chugging along, as both Nintendo and Sony have announced special limited-edition consoles based on the game. The "Loto Edition" PlayStation 4 console comes with a terabyte hard drive, Dragon Quest-themed hardware and controllers, a download code for a special PS4 theme, and a physical copy of the game with additional download codes for a "Vest of Happiness" and an "Upstart Vest". The "Liquid Metal Slime" New Nintendo 2DS XL also comes with a physical copy of the game with download codes for the DLC, as well as a code for a 3DS theme.

dragon quest xi ps4

dragon quest xi 2ds

Both of these special edition systems will launch alongside Dragon Quest XI in Japan on July 29th. The "Loto Edition" PlayStation 4 will cost ¥39,980, while the New Nintendo 3DS "Liquid Metal Slime" edition costs ¥22,480.






