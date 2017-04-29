Dragon Quest XI Gets Special Edition PS4 and New 2DS XL Systems

Liquid metal slimes appear!

04.29.17 - 10:32 AM

The hype train forkeeps on chugging along, as both Nintendo and Sony have announced special limited-edition consoles based on the game. The "Loto Edition" PlayStation 4 console comes with a terabyte hard drive,-themed hardware and controllers, a download code for a special PS4 theme, and a physical copy of the game with additional download codes for a "Vest of Happiness" and an "Upstart Vest". The "Liquid Metal Slime" New Nintendo 2DS XL also comes with a physical copy of the game with download codes for the DLC, as well as a code for a 3DS theme.

Both of these special edition systems will launch alongside Dragon Quest XI in Japan on July 29th. The "Loto Edition" PlayStation 4 will cost ¥39,980, while the New Nintendo 3DS "Liquid Metal Slime" edition costs ¥22,480.