FFXIV and Amazon Team Up for Promotional DLC Campaign for North America

Eastern-themed items await!

04.29.17 - 1:11 PM

Square Enix and Amazon have begun a promotional DLC campaign together within, exclusive to North America. Players will have a chance to grab three Journey to The West-inspired items for their avatar, which were once exclusive to the game's Chinese client. These unique items range from an Eastern Journey Battle Staff (Lancer/Dragoon Arm), Eastern Journey Attire and a Flying Cumulus Mount, with 50 bonus Aetheryte tickets to sweeten the deal.

Players can attain the content by purchasing a qualifying order of $19.99 or more on video games on Amazon. Once ordered, players will receive a promotional code via email that they can redeem at the campaign's website.

The campaign is set to run through April 25th to May 8th. For further information, check out the official Lodestone page.

Personally, anything that reminds me of The Journey of the West in any medium is a plus in my books, and the costumes and armaments look stylish to boot. Who wouldn't want to ride a flying cloud around Eorzea?

If you're interested in what RPGFan's Mike Salbato had to say about Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward's 3.3 patch, check out his review!

