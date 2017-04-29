RPGFan
Trent Argirov
Atlus and iam8bit Announce Collaboration for Persona 5 Vinyl Soundtracks
Acid jazz and smooth tunes without skipping a beat!
04.29.17 - 1:17 PM

ATLUS and iam8bit have announced a collaboration to release the stellar Persona 5 soundtrack on vinyl records. The partnership will result in two editions for players to peruse and jive to, that of the:
  • Essential Edition: A version that will come with 4 vinyl records containing a choice selection of tracks curated by the ATLUS Sound Team. Price: $100
  • Deluxe Edition: This version will contain the complete Persona 5 soundtrack on 6 vinyl records with a limited print run of 1000. Price: $175

persona 5 soundtrack

The albums themselves will come packaged in artwork that has, at this time, not been revealed. As such, iam8bit will also be documenting the creation process from start to finish via social media, including the mastering and production of vinyl records, as well as the reveal of the album covers artwork at a later date.

Personally, if any album deserved the vinyl treatment, it's the jazzy, no-holds-barred experience that Persona 5's soundtrack delivers throughout its 80-100 hours. If you'd like to pre-order either edition of the album, be sure to check out iam8bit's website!

Stay tuned to RPGFan for any and all Persona 5 news!


